Cubot J3 Pro coming in June with Android Go Oreo

Share Reddit Flip Share +1 Pocket Shares 0

Google has decided to revive the Android Go project with more and more manufacturers getting onboard. The Android Go project refers to a lightweight version of Android for use on less powerful devices. These devices are more affordable than others and they are mainly addressed to countries with a lower per capita income.

Cubot had announced the J3 with Android Go earlier and is returning with an upgraded model, the Cubot J3 Pro in June. The Pro will come with MT6739 SoC together with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of the internal storage. Google’s Go apps are lightweight, occupy smaller than usual storage when installed, and allow low-memory devices to run smoothly. Also, there will be a 5.5″ 18:9 display with fairly good sunlight legibility. In terms of connectivity, it comes with 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and FM radio. On the camera department, there is a 13MP/2MP dual rear camera while the battery is bigger than most Android Go phones on the market at 2800mAh.

Android Go devices like Cubot J3 and J3 Pro are mainly for people who are ready to transition from feature phones to smartphones, elderly people or students with telephone needs, and for use as a backup device as they are cheap and fully functional. Both Cubot J3 and J3 pro will be released in the end of May or early June. The price is yet to be known, but they should be very affordable. Learn more about the J3 Pro here.