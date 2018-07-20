Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Cleaners were among the best-selling during Amazon Prime Day

The other day, we informed you about the best value-for-money brands for robotic vacuum cleaners during Amazon’s Prime Day. Two brands represent the vast majority of sales worldwide, iRobot and Ecovacs. And if the former is more popular, the latter managed to reach the top during Prime Day and become the best-selling brand.

The top-selling model of the company was Ecovacs Deebot N79S, the entry-level model that offers decent results and comes at a very affordable price. The other 2 models that did very well during the activity were the Deebot Ozmo 601, a combo of vacuum and mop robot as well as the flagship Deebot 901 that features Smart Navi™ Mapping And Navigation Technology.

As for the future, Ecovacs continues to work with Amazon in a win-win situation since they are dedicated to enhancing the category together with Amazon and build an even stronger brand reputation through the positive impressions by the users. Ecovacs has more than 20 years of history in the industry and as homes become more intelligent and responsive, their goal is to innovate even further. To learn more about them, visit their official website.