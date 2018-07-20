UMIDIGI Z2 photo app and real samples demonstrated in new video

The Z2 Series is the best to date for the emerging Chinese manufacturer and one of its strongest features is its camera capabilities. The presale reservations are doing great so yesterday they released a video showcasing the photo shooting capabilities of the UMIDIGI Z2. So far, users can already shoot great photos but the Z2’s software is also optimized for the Google Camera app which is good news since many users like to use this app. The company also promised future updates for the UMIDIGI Z2 and said that the future update will significantly improve the shooting experience and user experience to a new level.

As you can see in the video, the Z2 sports a very fluid performance and judging by the photo samples, the camera does a very good job. Of course, judging a camera’s performance requires more than an official video and we can’t wait to do a review on the device to see first hand what it really can do. The Z2 is currently on presale on all major online retailers and the Z2 Pro is expected to join the club soon. Enter the giveaway activity for the Z2 Pro Luxury Ceramic Edition and you might end with a free, $400 worth of device! Check out the photo samples in full size below.