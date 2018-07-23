Blackview A30 wants to become the $69.99 budget iPhone X (video)

Everybody was mocking Apple when they introduced the iPhone X with a notch on the display but the truth is that it is the best selling device since it was released despite its hefty price, and almost every single manufacturer has released a similar device. So, after a big success in the rugged category with a full-screen device, Blackview is now launching a new, low budget full-screen smartphone with decent features and attractive look: Blackview A30. It may cost just $69.99 but truth be told, it should cost more.

The company chose a 5.5″ display size with a 19:9 large aspect ratio that makes the device narrower and easier to use with one hand. It’s slightly smaller than that on iPhone X which makes the device even more compact.

The A30 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and 2GB of RAM should be enough for relatively fluid performance. Also, there are 16GB of expandable internal storage.

As for optics, the company has equipped the device with a dual rear camera with an 8MP main sensor while the front shooter features a 5MP camera. According to the company, both have been optimized to offer a better shooting experience, and in particular by utilizing natural colors more than what is found on similarly priced smartphones.

Lastly, it also features Face Unlock although you shouldn’t expect it to work as good as more pricier devices. So, if you are looking for the absolute budget smartphone then you should definitely consider the Blackview A30 that costs just $69.99 today and the price will go up $2 each day until August 10th.