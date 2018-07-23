Real photos of Ulefone Armor 5 revealed, features notch display (video)

The Armor Series from Ulefone is surely among the best in the industry and according to the latest news from the company, the 5th generation is coming soon with great design and decent specs. As you can see in the photos, this is the first rugged smartphone featuring a notch display and that differentiates the Armor 5 from the competition. what’s more, the phone looks quite thin, unlike traditional rugged devices.

Of course, UIefone Armor 5 couldn’t be anything less than a tri-proof smartphone and it is the first to carry a 18.9:9 notch display. Offering a wider point of view, the user can see more content compared to the old-fashioned 16:9 aspect ratio. On the back, there is a shiny material used that reflects light impressively but we hope it’s something better than plastic or simple glass, as it is a rugged device we are talking about after all.

As far as tech specs are concerned, the Armor 5 should perform adequately as it sports an octa-core SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Camera-wise, there is a 16MP/5MP dual rear camera as well as a 13MP selfie snapper. The rest of the specs include a 5000mAh battery with wireless charging support, Face Unlock together with a fingerprint sensor, and Android 8.1. And if we judge from Ulefone’s marketing policy until now, it shouldn’t cost more than $200. What do you think?