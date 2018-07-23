UMIDIGI One Pro vs Honor 10 comparison: Which is better? (video)

UMIDIGI One Pro entered the news only recently and will soon hit the market as its presale period will begin on August 6th. In terms of design, the device looks similar to many flagship and… not so flagship devices that followed the iPhone X design paradigm. So, the company made a comparison between the One Pro and Honor 10, a very similar device in terms of size and general specs. Let’s check out the video and the comparison table below.

As you can see, things are pretty close since, apart from the display resolution, camera sensor size, and sound performance, the One Pro is a winner in more key categories with the most important -pricing- being its strongest card.

UMIDIGI One Pro Evaluation Honor 10 Evaluation Twilight Glass 5* Aurora Glass 5* 4GB+64GB 4* 4GB+128GB 5* 5.9’’ HD+ Fullsurface Display 4* 5.84’’ FHD+ FullView Display 5* Side Fingerprint Scanner 5* – 4* Helio P23 4* Kirin 970 5* Dual Speaker Stereo 4* Hi-Fi Audio 5* 12MP + 5MP 16MP High-Resolution Camera 4* 16MP + 24MP 24MP High-Resolution Camera 5* 15W Fast Wireless Charge 5* – 4* NFC 5* NFC 5* 36 Bands 5* 17 Bands 4* Stock Android 8.1 5* EMUI Based on Android 8.1 5* $169.99 5* $354.99 4* Total 55* 56*

One thing that exists on the One Pro but not on its rival, is wireless charging. A feature that more and more modern smartphones adopt, is absent from Huawei’s sub-brand flagship. Also, on the One Pro, you can find a side fingerprint sensor, a wise choice since it allows for slimmer chin while the Huawei 10 has a bigger bottom bezel.

The Honor 10 might be better when it comes to raw power with its Kirin 970 SoC, but the pure Android on the One Pro makes up for that since it is more fluid than any custom skin out there. in addition, UMIDIGI’s compact flagship sports more network bands which means better compatibility for worldwide use. What’s more, the display real-estate is bigger on the One Pro, though not by far.

Taking price out of the way, Honor 10 is a clear winner but what happens when the price difference is more than double? UMIDIGI One Pro is officially announced with a price of $199.99 but the presale price is said to be just $169.99 and will be available globally while the Honor 10 currently is a Chinese and European market exclusive. Taking the VFM (Value-For-Money) factor under consideration, One Pro is a definite strong player in the market and you can get the chance to win one on the Giveaway held on the official website.