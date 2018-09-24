Chuwi HiPad debuts at an incredible price during presale

Chuwi is back in the Android tablet market with some neat models and is proving that Android is not dead when it comes to tablets. Their new tablet series has a new member as of today, the Chuwi HiPad, that is starting its presale activity today on Gearbest. So, for a limited time and units, the HiPad will be available on the online retailer for just $139.99!

The 10.1″ tablet comes with a rather powerful Helio X27 SoC bundled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Unlike other Android tablets from the company, this one is WiFi-only and that allows it to be more affordable. It should be among the most affordable 10″ tablets around right now. What makes it an even greater deal, is the fact that it comes with a big, 7000mAh battery that combined with the WiFi-only function should give it a great battery performance.

