Blackview BV6800 Pro: The best-selling presale period is ending soon, grab it soon (video)

The presale of Blackview BV6800 Pro has been a huge success for the company and despite the fact that it’s approaching its end, there are still many orders being made every day. At the time of writing, the orders have exceeded 500k units, making the BV6800 Pro the best selling rugged device during presale period. The device got many positive comments on media and users seem to have fallen in love with it. Blackview recently released a durability test of the device.

A lot of work was put during its development to make it as solid as possible. For example, according to the company, the display is shatterproof and protected by the slightly raised border around the edges. Also, the corners are reinforced for extra protection against falls. Everything is wrapped in an aluminum alloy frame as well as rubber for ultimate durability. Also, there are IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G military standard certifications that ensure protection against vibration, impacts, dust, high pressure, extreme changes of temperature, and immersion in the water up to 2m deep for 2 hours.

So, those who like outdoor or extreme sports can be sure that their device is secure against water and accidental falls. Even people that work in the construction industry can rely on the BV6800 Pro as their daily driver since it is dustproof. Lastly, if you are fond of mountains where there’s little to none signal coverage, you can use the SOS function that makes sure you can reach out to the outside world and let someone know that you are in danger and need help. If you want to learn more about the presale, just visit the activity page here.