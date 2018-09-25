The Vkworld K1 with triple camera goes on global presale for $159.99 (video)

Vkworld K1 becomes the 2nd smartphone to host a triple camera sensor on the back after Huawei’s P20 Pro that was released in April. And starting today, the K1 goes on global presale for just $159.99, $20 off its official retail price. If you grab one during the activity, you’ll also receive a screen protector, silicon case, and wireless charger for free!

Of course, the biggest highlight is the 21MP sensor on both the back and the front. The rear camera is a 21MP/5MP/5MP combo that also features OIS that will help especially in low-light conditions. Other than that, the camera app offers multiple scene modes and beautification function.

When it comes to the hardware, the Vkworld K1 comes with MTK6750T SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Coupled with Android 8.1 Oreo, it should be smooth and fast. In addition, there is a 5.2″ FHD display that sits under Gorilla Glass. The rear part is also made of glass and the 2 panels are joined by the metal frame that surrounds the device. As you can see, the frame is polished in the likes of iPhone X.

What’s more, the big, 4040mAh battery supports 5V/3A fast charge as well as wireless charging. And if you grab it during the presale there will be no need to buy an extra wireless charger as you will get one for free. The rest of the specs include Face and Fingerprint ID and GMS certification. To learn more about it, visit the product page on the company’s official website.