Ulefone Big Promotion on Gearbest just began offering great deals

It is the time of the year that we are slowly entering the pre-winter season and together come big promotions from smartphone manufacturers. The first company to enter the deal circle is Ulefone that in cooperation with Gearbest, is bringing great deals starting today. The promotion activity will be ongoing until October 7th including special discounts and lots of gifts. The Ulefone Power 5 is offered for $80 off while the Armor 5 comes at $60 off.

The Ulefone Power 5 comes with a humongous 13000mAh battery that guarantees that you’ll remain always connected through several days on a single charge. So, the need for a powerbank is now obsolete and if you happen to run out of battery, there is 5V/5A fast charging for a quick charge as well as 10W Qi wireless charging. The device is a 6″ FHD+ one featuring dual camera setups on the front and back, hosts an octa-core SoC, and supports Face and Fingerprint unlock on Android 8 Oreo. It is available for just $259.99 during the activity.

On the other hand, the second big battery device is the Power 3S that packs half the battery of the Power 5, at 6350mAh that should take you through 4 days of use with moderate use. This too supports fast charging at 5V/3A and also features reverse charging to charge other devices. As for its basic specs, there is a 6″ FHD+ display, Helio P23 SoC bundled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and dual camera setups on both the front and the back. It is currently sold for just $159.99 during the promotion.

Lastly, the world’s first rugged smartphone with a notch, Ulefone Armor 5, comes at just $189.99 during the discount event. It comes with IP68 protection and a classic 8-core SoC with 4GB/64GB memory combo. In addition, there is a 16MP/5MP dual rear camera as well as a 13MP front camera, 5000 mAh big battery, and supports Face and Fingerprint unlock. You can see the deal here. To see the full details and products that are available, visit the promotion page or the Ulefone official website for new product news.