GNM won 2 awards in Medical Field at GRAPCHINA2018

The China Graphene Innovation Conference was held some days ago at the Xi’an Greenland Pico International Convention and Exhibition Center where experts from the global graphene field, heads of graphene institutions in various countries, and well-known graphene enterprises in the industry gathered to showcase their latest achievements and innovations. The theme of the conference was “Open a New Era of the Development of Graphene Industry”. One of the participants was GNM (Grahope New Materials) that presented their latest achievement, the Human Health “Yang” Tester.

Once it was exhibited, it attracted a lot of attention and interest as it will promote the development of graphene in the medical and health field. It is a product that will help the traditional Chinese medicine industry to become modern. Yang is one of the two opposing principles whose interaction is believed to influence everything in the universe. Yang is positive, bright, and masculine while Yin is negative, dark, and feminine. Professor Feng Guanping, Chairman of GNM, delivered an excellent report on the “Yang (Energy) Tester for Human” and proposed modern sensor technology.

The breakthrough is that professor Feng Guanping and his team found that the special properties of graphene can efficiently emit far-infrared energy under extremely low voltage conditions, and human body pairs with different physiques. The energy exhibits a relatively obvious difference in absorption, and the human body yang (energy) sensor and test technology based on the invention can be quickly applied to the Chinese medicine diagnosis market. Undoubtedly, this is an unprecedented new discovery in graphene applications and a great innovation in the graphene industry.

Justifiably, the company won the two honorable awards of the Most Valuable and the Influential Awards in the field of medical and health at the show making GNM commit to taking more efforts to the research of graphene applications in medical and health industry. Learn more about the company and its product on their official website.