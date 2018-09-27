Teclast F6 presale on Gearbest comes with a great price

Some time ago, Teclast released the F6 Pro, a powerhouse laptop with 360-degrees rotatable display in the likes of Lenovo Yoga Series. Of course, the price was a bit steep for a laptop coming from a Chinese manufacturer but totally justifiable for its specs. For that reason, the company is now releasing a more stripped-down version, Teclast F6, that comes with specs enough for the average user and a classic, non-rotatable display.

So, to bring the price down and still be fast enough, Teclast equips the F6 with Apollo Lake N3450 CPU bundled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for fast loading times. The display is a 13.3″ FHD one meaning the total size of the ultrabook is kept as small and light as possible for optimum mobility. Also, it sports a dual-band WiFi, a 2MP camera, and a 5000mAh battery. As for connectivity, the F6 comes with 2x USB 3.0 ports, micro-HDMI, 3.5mm jack, mircoSD port, and a 3.5mm charging DC port.

Until October 7th, the Teclast F6 is available on preorder over at Gearbest for just $269.99 instead of the $289 official retail price. Of course, the quantity is limited, so if you are interested, visit the preorder page soon to grab yours.