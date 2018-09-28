Chuwi has some great deals for you on Amazon UK

Chuwi constantly keeps attacking the market with new models of Android and Windows devices as well as with great deals that appear on big e-retailers. This time, the Chinese manufacturer is offering some big discounts on the UK Amazon that will definitely make you want to grab a piece, even if you don’t need it!

Chuwi Hi9 Air

The Chuwi Hi9 Air sports a 10.1″ 2560*1600 IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio X20 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. But the most important feature is the dual SIM/dual Standby support of LTE network. In terms of both cameras, the Hi9 Air comes with a 13MP rear camera and a flash that is rarely found on large-size tablets these days. Even in low-light conditions, it can bring clear and satisfying photo experience and handle demanding needs of various shooting scenes. Lastly, with the 5MP camera on the front, selfies will look better than ever. You can find it on Amazon UK until October 10th for £202.99.

Chuwi Hi8 Air

The Hi8 Air is an upgraded version of Hi8 as it comes with the same 8″ FHD and a 16:10 aspect ratio but inside there’s an Intel X5 Cherry Trail Z8350 processor with a base frequency of 1.44GHz and turbo frequency of 1.92GHz. It features a metal chassis with space grey/silver finish on the surface, and all-metal frame and OGS fully laminated LCD as well. In terms of the storage, it sports 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. It will be available for just £103.70 during the flash sale on 09:55 BST-15:55 BST on October 3rd. You can get it here.

Chuwi Hi9

Chuwi Hi9 is an Android tablet with a compact design as it sports an 8.4″ 2560*1600 16:9 IPS display. On the inside, a Mediatek 8173 64bit quad-core SoC takes care of the performance and is backed by the GX6250 GPU that performs pretty well when playing games. It runs on Android 7 Nougat that combined with the 4GB/64GB memory combination, allows the device to be smooth and fluid. It will cost just £128.34 at its flash sale on 14:50 BST-20:50 BST on October 4th. It is available here. Also, you can check out all the Chuwi products on Amazon here.