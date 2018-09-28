Ulefone Armor 3T Walkie-Talkie rugged smartphone goes on presale (videos)

Ulefone Armor 3T is the latest addition to the Armor Series of the Chinese manufacturer and is the first to feature Walkie-Talkie function, a feature that is scarce in this market segment. Of course, as you can deduce by its name, the Armor 3T is a rugged device that can withstand various harsh conditions. As the company states, the device is ready to go on presale through the Indiegogo platform. Below you can check out a diving test and visit Youtube to see the waterproof and dustproof test as well.

Ulefone says that the Armor 3T is the most rugged phone they’ve ever made as it comes with IP68/IP69K protection grade as well as MIL-STD-810G. As for the walkie-talkie function, it is realized through hardware and the phone can be used as an offline intercom no matter if there is cellular coverage or not. The operation range differs according to the terrain state, so in sea level without any obstacles, it is around 7-10Km, 1-39 floor in an office building, 3-5Km in urban areas, and 0.5-3Km while driving thanks to its 400-470 MHz frequency. Also, it can be paired with other devices that share the same frequency.

Apart from the walkie talkie function and ruggedness, it also features dual speakers with smart audio, a 10300mAh big battery, 21MP Sony rear camera, and a 13MP front one. What’s more, there is both Face and Fingerprint unlock, wide network band support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Last but not the least, early birds on the Indiegogo project page will get a 30% discount so the price drops to just $299.99 instead of the $429 official retail price. There will only be 200 units available during the presale so if you’re interested, go ahead and visit the project page or head to the Ulefone website for more details.