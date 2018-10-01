Alldocube X campaign moves on to trial production

Alldocube X is the big surprise this year coming from China as it is a powerful Android tablet that comes to become a Galaxy Tab S4 killer since it sports the same AMOLED display. The Indiegogo project is ongoing with a record achievement of 961% funding until now. Users from all around the world are backing the project, showing that community support is a big deal.

So, time has come for the idea to become a reality. The company has pushed the project into trial production stage just before the Chinese National Holidays (October 1st to 6th) and you can see in the photos below how the project looks. As we said before, the project is ongoing on Indiegogo with 8 days left before it ends. Don’t forget that Alldocube has promised a tempered glass screen protector and cover case as gifts.

Other than that, a new referral contest is still ongoing until October 7th where you have a chance to win a high-end in-ear stereo earphone which has won the Japan professional audio award – Visual Grand Prix. You can see how you can participate in the 6th update on the Indiegogo project page.