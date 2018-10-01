Ulefone Armor 3T Walkie-Talkie function battery test (video)

Ulefone Armor 3T is a special model for the Chinese manufacturer as it is their first to feature a Walkie-Talkie function. In short, this function allows two users using an Armor 3T to talk to each other without using the cellular network. It’s a kind of intercom. But how much power does this function consume? Ulefone conducted a battery test to show users just that.

As you can see, before the test begins, the battery is at 71%. After a whole hour of using the Walkie-Talkie, the battery drops by just 6%! No matter if you are in a building or in an underground garage, Walkie-Talkie works like a charm. And the battery lasts long since it sports a big, 10300mAh capacity.

Apart from the intercom function, the Armor 3T is certified by IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810G standards. Also, dual-speakers, as well as smart audio, are very welcome features. As for the camera, it comes with a 21MP Sony rear camera and a 13MP front one. Lastly, it sports Face and Fingerprint unlock, broad network bands, NFC with Google Pay and Android 8.1 Oreo.

And now it is the perfect time to grab one as the presale begins on the Indiegogo campaign page where users can get a 30% early bird discount. This means that you can get it for just $299 instead of its $429 official price.