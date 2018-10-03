Watch the Ulefone Armor 3T get stepped by cars and survive (video)

As the world’s first walkie-talkie tri-proof rugged phone, Ulefone Armor 3T, a lot of fun tests have been conducted trying to damage the device. All of them have failed miserably so the Chinese manufacturer decided to try something more extreme. Below, you can watch the Armor 3T get stepped by cars. Let’s see what happened.

During a rainy day, you can see the Armor 3T manage to withstand both the heavy cars and the water from the rain. Even if the cars passed many times over the 3 devices, they remained fully functional and solid. This is a perfect example of how useful the MIL-STD-810G certification is .

Of course, once again the killer feature of the 3T is the walkie-talkie function that allows for seamless communication even if there’s no network coverage. In addition, the 10300mAh big battery is a guarantee of non-stop use for days on a single charge. Other specs include a 4GB/64GB memory combination, 21MP Sony rear camera, octa-core SoC, Face and Fingerprint unlock, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

If you like what you see and want to grab one 30% off its official retail price, you can visit the Indiegogo campaign page here.