Onikuma releases an affordable Gaming Headset with decent performance

The gaming industry is a huge market and gamers are pretty generous when spending money on their equipment. That’s partly due to the fact that most inexpensive gaming headsets give an impression of low quality and terrible sound, but that is not always the case. Onikuma just launched another stylish and budget gaming headset, Onikuma K1 Pro, and it sports nearly everything a gamer would want. Being one of the best-selling budget brands on Amazon, thousands of satisfied buyers have left positive reviews.

The Onikuma K1 Pro is a wired gaming headset that can work with nearly all the latest mainstream gaming devices, including PlayStation PS4/PS4 Pro, iPad, PSP, as well as PCs, laptops, and smartphones with a 3.5mm audio jack. It is also compatible with Microsoft Xbox using a Microsoft adapter (which is not included in the package). Of course, a headset that is meant to be used for many hours should be ergonomic, so the K1 Pro comes with an adjustable headband and microphone, and comfy earmuffs. For most gamers, the gaming sound effect and talking quality are the key features that cannot be compromised.

And Onikuma doesn’t let gamers down on the audio performance either as the new model has a 50mm speaker driver built-in that is supplemented by 3D surround sound effect. As for the microphone quality, it features noise reduction to help you pick up you and your friends’ voice clearly and let the outside noise out. Besides the regular functions, Onikuma has added a stylish feature: the LED dazzle lights. The LED lights shine around the headphones shell and you have Red or Blue to pick from.

So, if you are on the hunt for a good budget gaming headset with decent sound quality and performance, Onikuma should definitely be on your list of choices. It will be soon available on Amazon for just $30.