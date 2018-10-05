Ulefone Power 5 battery beats iPhone XS by far (video)

Only a few weeks have passed since Apple announced their latest and greatest iPhone lineup and of course, all three models have drawn much attention by the users and media. Apple did announce that the new XS models feature better battery performance than their predecessors but iPhones aren’t known for being the best around in the market. On the other hand, Ulefone is a company that focuses on battery performance and the Power 5 is a great example of that. So, let’s see how it does against the iPhone XS in this test below.

As you can see, this is a bit different test that emphasizes on low battery charge, a situation that most users find themselves in, many times in a month. Both devices started with just 15% charge to demonstrate how much they can be used until they power off. After 5min of call, 10min of music playback, and 27min of online gaming, the Ulefone Power 5 still has 10% left while the iPhone XS powered off.

Of course, that is completely natural as the Power 5 packs a huge, 13000mAh battery, that makes it the flagship of the big battery series. The battery could last as long as 1 week on a single charge and it supports fast charging too. What’s more, the phone comes with a 6″ FHD+ display, octa-core SoC accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, a 21MP/5MP dual rear camera with Sony sensor, a 13MP/5MP front camera with softlight, Fingerprint and Face unlock, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

If you’ve been looking for a big battery phone like that, you can get it on Aliexpress or visit the official Ulefone page for more information.