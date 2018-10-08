Alldocube X: less than 24 hours to get the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 alternative

Alldocube X is the most trending tablet coming from China right now and there’s a good reason for that. It comes with the same 2.5K Super AMOLED display as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 at a fraction of the price the Korean giant is asking for its latest and greatest slate. The campaign that has been running on Indiegogo has been extremely successful, as it has reached more than 1000% funds goal with the contribution from over 1420 backers. But now it is time for the campaign to end with less than 24 hours left on the clock. So, it is your final chance to back the campaign and get the X for 23% off the official retail price.

What do you get for just $219? Go ahead and check out the campaign here as well as the specs below that should give you a good idea of what you should expect.

Alldocube X main specs

10.5-inch 2K Super AMOLED Display

Hi-Fi Audio

MediaTek MT8176 CPU, IMG Power VR GX6250 GPU

Android 8.1 Oreo

4GB RAM / 64GB ROM, 128GB MicroSD expansion

8000mAh battery（bigger than Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4)

Fingerprint Scanner

USB-C port, PE+2.0 quick charge

8MP+8MP camera setup

In addition to the tablet, you’ll also receive a tempered glass protector and a cover case for free. What’s more, you can become a referrer to win the prize of high-end stereo in-ear earphone, which has won the Japan professional audio award – Visual Grand Prix. So, to sum up, if you are interested, we advise you to act fast before the chance slips away.