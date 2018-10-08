UMIDIGI A3: The new entry-level beast get’s its first hands-on video

UMIDIGI just announced its latest “entry-level beast and there’s a hands-on video already available to take a first look at the UMIDIGI A3. As you can see, the A3 adopts an iPhone X-like Space Gray color, besides the fact that it also features a very similar design.

The 5.5″ 18:9 display look beautiful as it features an in-cell panel while the improved dual camera on the back is faster and offers better photo and video quality than ever before. Also, one of A3’s biggest advantages is that it comes with dual 4G VoLTE support and can host an additional microSD card without taking up one of the SIM slots. Combine that with the extensive network band support and you end up with an incredible VFM device with double-sided 2.5D curved glass.

UMIDIGI A3 Giveaway

To make the device even better, the company will recruit 20 users from all around the world to help improve software optimization to offer the best possible user experience. Every trial user will get a UMIDIGI A3 for free and have a responsibility to give feedback on using the phone. In order to attend this project, you only need to head to UMIDIGI’s official website and complete the steps specified.

Since the device is already officially listed on the company’s website, you can check all its details. The presale activity will begin on October 20th on UMIDIGI’s official Aliexpress Store. You can add it to your cart now to be notified when the activity begins.