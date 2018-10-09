Chuwi unexpectedly updated the SoC of the Hi9 Air to Helio X23

Since its release, the Chuwi Hi9 Air has received a warm welcome by users thanks to its fast performance and great battery life. Lately, some customers who bought it noticed that, insted of the Helio X20 SoC, it came with the more powerful Helio X23! That certainly is a pleasant surprise for buyers that decided to invest in the latest Chuwi Android tablet.

As you can see in the photo above, CPUz app is clearly showing the change. The upgrade to X23 is an enhanced version of MediaTek’s successful Helio X20 SoC that is clocked lower that its newer version. What’s more, despite the fact that the new configuration should be more expensive, the Hi9 Air will retain its price at just $239.99 on Amazon US and £189.54 on Amazon UK during the flash sale that is scheduled to run on October 14th from 11:15 BST to 17:15 BST. So, same price, better performance!