Buy ZTE V5G Smartphone For Just $99 On Giztop

If you’ve restlessly been looking for a cost-effective smartphone that’s loaded with awe-inspiring features and boast top-notch specifications, you might want to take a look at the modestly-priced, yet feature-laden ZTE V5G smartphone.

Regarded as one of China’s largest smartphone manufacturer, ZTE has a reputation for making low-priced smartphones that are outfitted with newfangled technology, and the V5G is no exception. It sports a big 5.5-inch LTPS 2.5D glass screen, FHD display with a screen resolution of 1920X1080 pixels, which is unusual for an inexpensive phone.

Under the hood, the V5G packs an MSM8952 Octa-Core 1.5GHz processor with 3GB of RAM for a decent overall performance when it comes to opening and running apps or browsing the menu. It offers 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB so that you can store your favorite content without running out of storage space.

On the photography front, the ZTE V5G houses a 13.0MP rear-mounted camera that delivers bright images even in dark surroundings. Up front, there’s a 5.0MP front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.

The device runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop OS and draws its juices from a robust 3000mAh battery that features Ultra Power Saving mode. The mode automatically terminates all unused features and changes your screen to black and white in order to reduce battery consumption.

The ZTE V5G is currently available on Giztop bearing an affordable price tag of just $99. You can follow this link to check out more details and buy the silver color version of the V5G from the official online store of GizmoChina.

