Poptel P60 128GB is coming to go against the Galaxy S8 Active (video)

In a digital world full of “Apples” and “Samsungs”, a small company has to make an enormous effort to make a difference. Poptel is the kind of company that is not afraid to make bold steps. In 2018, Poptel released P9000 Max and P10, two totally different devices. Today, it’s the turn of Poptel P60, the all-new rugged device that aims at competing with the CAT S61 Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. Let’s see what it looks like in the official video below.

As seen in the video, it will come in 3 colors: Black, Green, and Orange. It features MIL-SPEC 810G and IP68 certifications and is engineered with military-grade durability to withstand tough hits and falls as it sports a durable metal frame with strengthened plastic corners.

As for its specs, it comes with a 5.7″ FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, all driven by the Helio P23 SoC from Mediatek. What’s more, there is NFC support and global network bands. Of course, it also sports a dual rear camera with a 16MP/5MP sensor combo that supports AI shooting, slow motion video-shooting, and multiple shooting modes. Android 8.1 is what makes all this hardware work together, the Face and fingerprint unlock included.

What do you think about this new effort by Poptel? How much should it cost? Let us know in the comments down below.