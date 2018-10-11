No.1 IP01 brings Walkie-Talkie function to the iPhone!

Hell has frozen over! Walkie-Talkie, a function currently found only in Chinese rugged devices, has finally come to the iPhone! No, folks at Apple haven’t gone crazy and started to add insane features to their Holly Cow. It is a 3rd-party manufacturer -No.1- that is about to throw an accessory to the market that adds Walkie-Talkie functionality to the iPhone.

We are talking about the No.1 IP01, an Indiegogo project from the known smartwatch manufacturer, that offers a 3-in-1 accessory. The 3 instances include a case, a powerbank, and the Walkie-Talkie function. The case comes with a built-in 3500mAh battery on board that can charge the iPhone when it’s nearly out of power. The Walkie-Talkie function is the cherry on top and it supports 400~470MHz hardware intercom so you can always stay connected with your team members.

The Indiegogo campaign is already ongoing and you can catch the super early bird discount and make the 3-in-1 case yours for just $69. Who said that iPhones cannot become a real tool with the right accessories? Grab it here.