The Govee IP66 is the affordable wireless doorbell you’ve been expecting

Old-fashioned home appliances are gradually starting to become obsolete as they are being replaced by modern, smart, cable-free ones. One of the appliances is the doorbell that has been the same for decades with only a small upgrade that came with the camera doorbells that showed up during the years. Nowadays, having to replace such a doorbell is somewhat costly and many prefer to leave it broken. That is until affordable, easy to install units came, like the Govee IP66 wireless doorbell that can be installed in minutes.

Being wireless means great flexibility. So, you can literally install a bell in every room of the house! The main unit is placed outside your door connected to the power and the in-house units are plugged in a simple socket. The range reaches 300m so that you never miss a visitor. It is perfect for homes, offices, warehouses, etc.

The transmitter is waterproof and can withstand any weather conditions. Also, there are 36 different chimes available as well as 5 volume levels from 0-110dB with memory function, silent mode (only LED notification) in case you don’t want to be disturbed. The Govee IP66 pack includes 1 transmitter and 2 receivers and costs just $19.99 on Amazon.