Ulefone Armor 3T campaign on Indiegogo reached 250% backing!

The next big thing from Ulefone is the upcoming Armor 3T. This time, the company decided to follow the example of other tech manufacturers and ceowdfunded the new model on the Indiegogo platform. And it was a super successful attempt as it achieved an impressive 250% of funding.

The killer feature of the rugged device is its ability to communicate with other such devices even where there’s no signal reception thanks to its Walkie-Talkie function. Apart from that, it is a pretty capable rugged smartphone too.

The Armor 3T is IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810G certified to withstand drops and harsh environments while packing a massive 10300mAh battery to supply enough power through several days on one charge. What’s more, it sports a powerful octa-core SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM plus 64GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, it comes with Sony 21MP rear and an 8MP front main sensors. Plus, there’s fingerprint and face unlock, wide network band support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

You can still grab it at a special price on Indiegogo and get 3 free gifts and if you add $15 you can get an armband too to carry the phone while doing sports or other outdoor activities.

The shipment will begin at the end of November and you can view all the details as well as the accessories guide by visiting their official website here.