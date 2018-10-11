UMIDIGI A3 teardown reveals good build quality

UMIDIGI A3, the company’s latest entry-level smartphone, is officially announced some weeks now, and besides the triple card support and 12MP dual camera setup, one of its most appreciated attributions is the outstanding build quality in its price range. According to the teardown performed on the device, the internal design and build quality is just as good.

The device sports 2.5D glass on both the front and the back and tools from iFixit were used to pry it open. What you notice immediately, is how well organized everything is. As you can see in the photos below, everything is tidy and well-placed.

UMIDIGI A3 comes with the newest entry-level chipset from Mediatek, the MT6739, you can see it covered by plate shields together with the RAM that’s bundled with. Also, you can see the battery, the 12MP/5MP dual camera module and the bottom speaker. The double-sided glass is another highlight for this super budget phone. In one of the photos, you can see the back glass broken and that’s a way for the company to show that is really is glass and not some cheap plastic. Also, the A3 supports global LTE bands and dual 4G VoLTE in both slots simultaneously. The other features like 3.5mm audio jack, LED notification, stock Android 8.1 out of the box also show it is an entry-level beast.

The device is officially listed on UMIDIGI’s website and if you want to grab one, you can get it straight from Aliexpress for just $85.99 but the pre-sale activity will kick off on October 20th. You can just add it to your cart and get notified when the activity begins.

UMIDGI A3 giveaway

For improving users’ experience and software optimization, UMIDIGI starts a global recruitment of 20 trial users. Every single of them will get a UMIDIGI A3 for free and will have the responsibility to give their feedback on using the phone. The total trial users are 20, so the chance to help the company and win a free phone is pretty high. In order to take part in this project, you only need to head to their official website and complete the steps specified.