Chuwi Hi9 Plus gets its first unboxing video, lands on October 20th (video)

Chuwi is one of the manufacturers that has made Android tablets matter again since the dominance of Apple in the tablet market is unquestionable. The Chuwi Hi9 Plus was officially announced a while back and is about to hit the market globally on October 20th through Aliexpress. So, it was time for the company to demonstrate the first hands-on video.

The Chuwi Hi9 Plus can be considered a Mediapad M5 Pro for the masses since it looks a lot like the flagship model of Huawei. In terms of specs, it comes with a 10.8″ 2.5k fully laminated screen in order to offer a spectacular visual experience with richer colors and contrasts. The display will be hosted by a full metal body painted in an elegant black color that has a comfortable hand feeling and is fashionable.

What’s more, it supports 4G/LTE, with dual-SIM/dual-standby integration. As for its battery, it sports a big, 8,000mAh one to offer long standby and comprehensive use for more than 10 hours. Lastly, the full-size keyboard can turn the Hi9 Plus into an Android PC in just a second for easier typing of long texts.

The price is yet to be revealed but we are pretty confident that it will be very competitive when compared to its main competitors. Learn more here.