Elephone U Pro receives OTA update that brings improved camera performance

Elephone’s current flagship, the U Pro features great specs but what good can they be if software is lousy? Thankfully, the Chinese manufacturer is doing a good job there too and now, an OTA update is coming to improve it even more. The update brings a bunch of improvements, especially to the camera performance and overall stability of the phone.

The OTA, which is currently rolling out to U Pro owners around the world, brings optimization and stability to the camera app, improved audio when shooting video, and improvements to the quality of photos shot on the dual camera smartphone. After updating, U Pro users will discover that photos shot on the handset will be sharper and clearer than ever before, boosting the performance of an already capable smartphone camera.

In addition to the camera, Elephone also put some weight on the OS stability and speed. It now is faster, smoother, and more stable than ever. The update arrived just ahead of the device’s launch in Morocco later this month. More news on Elephone’s expansion to new territories coming at a later date. Visit their official website for further info.