Ulefone Armor 3T Walkie-Talkie compatibility test (video)

Since the true, offline intercom rugged phone Ulefone Armor 3T was announced, some of the users wondered if it is compatible with walkie-talkies from other manufacturers. That’s absolutely reasonable since compatibility is a big issue. Not everyone wants to buy an Armor 3T or maybe a construction company has some walkie-talkies already in use. So, is it compatible? And if so, with which models? Let’s check out the compatibility test below.

In this video, we could have a clear idea which kind of walkie talkie can be paired for. Since the frequency of Ulefone Armor 3T is 400-470MHz, any device that uses the same frequencies is compatible and this is brand-independent. The Armor 3T can connect and be connected with traditional walkie-talkies and the frequency can be modified by the user.

Apart from a walkie-talkie, the Armor 3T is an excellent rugged smartphone too. It is IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810G certified and it carries dual speakers as well as smart audio. In addition, there is a big, 10300 mAh battery that allows for worry-free use for several days on a single charge. Other than that, there is a 21MP Sony camera on the back while the selfie shooter is an 8MP one. Of course, it comes with fingerprint and face unlock, global network support, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

If you like what you see, you can grab one on Indiegogo. A phone with walkie-talkie can be your new toy! In addition to Indiegogo, the Armor 3 has launched on Aliexpress and compared to Armor 3T, the only difference is the absence of the walkie-talkie function. For more details, visit ulefone.com.