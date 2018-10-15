Cubot King Kong 3 will hit the market on October 22nd (Unboxing Video)

Cubot’s third generation of rugged series King Kong is at the verge of hitting the market a week from now. Cubot has put a lot of effort in this version with carefully chosen specs as well as design and build-quality which places it among the strongest choices of rugged smartphones under $200. The waterproof, dustproof, anti-drop ability, as well as its pretty powerful hardware, are a guarantee of success. At least on paper.

Cubot King Kong 3 main specs

MTK6763T ( Helio P23 ) Octa Core 2.5GHz

5.5″ HD+ 18:9 screen

Android 8.1

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

13MP front camera, 16MP/2MP rear camera

Fingerprint scanner

6000mAh Battery

GPS / NFC / Type-C / IP68 Waterproof

Accelerometer / Geomagnetic Sensor / Gyroscope / NFC / Proximity Sensor / Light Sensor / Gravity Sensor

Besides its hardware specs that can be considered common for the price segment, the strongest features of Cubot King Kong 3 are its IP68 certification and scratch-resistant display. The device can be immersed 1.5 deep underwater for up to 30 minutes. It can even withstand oil and sludge without a problem.

To achieve these numbers, the company set up a new R&D team last year that contributed to designing the 6-side anti-drop chassis. This resulted in drop resistance from 1.5 high. What’s more, King Kong 3 is suitable for usage in a variety of harsh environments as it remains functional under temperatures ranging from -30 to +60 degrees Celsius. In other words, in conjunction with its global network support, it can be used equally easy in the cold North and South Poles to the super hot Equator.

As for the final price of the device, it will be announced on October 22nd and rumors say that it will be very competitive. In the meantime, you can participate in the Giveaway activity currently running on the company’s official website and get the chance to win one for free.