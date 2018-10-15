Elephone will be attending the HK Tech Expo with surprises “popping-up”

Elephone is following an upward course this year and to seal that course, the company will once again be taking part at the prestigious Hong Kong technology expo this week. As usual, some upcoming devices will be on display with some of them making their debut publicly as they’ve never been seen before.

The design team over at Elephone is closely watching all the new trends in the industry and judging from the press photos that were distributed, a new, stunning flagship should be on its way to the market. Information cites that the new device that will be part of the “U” Series and will sport cutting-edge specs and features, enhancements in performance, and the latest biometric security all wrapped in an amazing design. The company says that that’s all the information for now but you should expect a few surprises to “pop up”.

If you live in HK or planning to visit to attend the show, you should definitely pay the Elephone booth a visit to see their upcoming flagship from up close. Learn more about the company on their official website.