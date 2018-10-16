Alldocube deals on Aliexpress bring up to 35% off various tablets

While everyone is expecting the new star from the company, the Alldocube X, the Chinese manufacturer is running a discount promotion on Aliexpress, offering tablets and laptops at great prices. So, if you are looking for a replacement for your older device, you should pay them a visit to check out Windows and Android tablets and laptops. Some of the best deals are the ones below.

Alldocube iwork10 Pro from $172.71

The iwork 10 Pro is a dual-boot tablet that can be easily transformed into a laptop if you decide to grab the keyboard with it. It comes with a 10.1″ FHD display and is powered by Intel’s Atom X5 accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It sports a USB Type-C port as well as HDMI. You can get it here.

Alldocube Power M3, $125.38 33% off

The Power M3 is a 10.1″ FHD Android-only tablet that besides the usual stuff, comes with dual SIM support and you can even make calls on it! It is very thin at only 6.5mm despite the fact that there is a big, 8000mAh battery under the hood. You can find it here.

Alldocube X1, $191.42 33% off

Up next comes the Alldocube X1, the compact, 8.4″ tablet with 2560*1600 resolution display. It is powered by the Helio X20 deca-core SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is a dual SIM 4G/LTE tablet with cameras on both sides. You can get it here.

Alldocube M5, $157.85 35% off

Lastly, the M5 is another Android-only tablet and it comes with Android 8.1 Oreo and all the advantages it brings in terms of battery management and features. Besides the OS, it also sports a 10.1″ 2560*1600 display, 4GB/64GB memory combo, and dual 4G/LTE support. Grab it here.