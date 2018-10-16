Ulefone Armor 5 gets a drop durability test on different grounds (video)

The world first notch display rugged phone came from Ulefone and it is the 5th version of the Armor Series. It is the Armor 5 and besides its tough character, it has shown its excellent performance in many other aspects like the performance. What is different from other similar devices, is that it comes with a sleek and beautiful design, breaking the “tradition” that said the rugged devices should be ugly to be durable enough. The Armor 5 comes with IP68 certification that makes it water and dust proof but today we are going to see how durable it is when dropped from 1.5m high on different types of ground.

The company chose to drop the Ulefone Armor 5 from 1.5m high on different grounds like grass, unpaved road, carpet, cement floor, tiled floor, tarred road, and rubber tiles. As you can see in the video above, none of them managed to do any harm to the body of Armor 5.

Add to that the good specs it comes with and you end up with a more than great package. The device comes with a 5.85″ 18.9:9 notch display and at its heart there is an octa-core SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s also a dual rear camera (16MP/5MP) as well as a 13MP front one. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with quick and wireless charge support. Lastly, there’s also fingerprint and face unlock, NFC with Google Pay, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

