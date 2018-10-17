Chuwi Hi9 Plus becomes a hit at the HK Electronics Fair

The HK Consumer Electronics exhibition is one of the world’s most influential ones and will be ongoing until October 21st. Chuwi is, of course, attending the show with its booth located at 1K06. The model that has attracted most visitors is -what else- the new 2-in-1 tablet, Chuwi Hi9 Plus.

The Hi9 Plus is intended mostly for productivity and office work but how do Android tablets perform against the Microsoft Surface and Apple iPad in that field? Not very good and that is a fact. But Chuwi wishes to change that with the Hi9 Plus that is equipped with a 10.8″ IPS 2560*1600 display, that is 280ppi. Higher than the 264ppi of the iPad and 217ppi of the Surface Go. What’s more, the Hi9 Plus applies expensive OGS full lamination technology, bringing outstanding display effect.

Model Hi9 Plus Surface Go iPad Pro Screen Size 10.8 inch 10 inch 10.5 inch Resolution 2560 * 1600 1800 * 1200 2224 * 1668 PPI 280 PPI 217 PPI 264 PPI

In terms of performance, the Hi9 Plus comes equipped with the MTK Helio X27 deca-core SoC and Mali-T880 MP4 GPU clocked at 875 MHz. To complement the SoC, there are 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB more via microSD. Also, there is a 7000mAh polymer battery fitted in the thin, 8.4mm body. According to the company, the big battery in conjunction with MiraVision smart screen technology and power management of Android 8.0, results in a long battery life that reaches up to 15 days of standby.

Of course, what’s a productivity tablet without a keyboard. For that reason, Chuwi offers a keyboard specially designed for the Hi9 Plus. In addition, the tablet supports the Chuwi H3 stylus that with its 1024-level pressure points can recognize writing and painting angles less than 30 degrees, bringing richer and more delicate strokes. And if you like working a lot on the go, it not only supports 2.4 GHz/5.0 GHz dual-band WiFi but also supports 4G LTE, dual-SIM/dual-standby.

Finally, portability. The Hi9 Plus manages to combine high performance with a total body weight of 500g, slightly heavier than the iPad Pro (477g) but lighter than the Surface Go (522g). As you can see, Chuwi’s proposal in this category has all the prospect to become the third pole in the iPad – Surface battle. And it should have pretty good chances as it sells at just $199, more than half the price of the rest. It will be available on most major e-retailers like Gearbest, Aliexpress, and Amazon. For more information, visit their official website.