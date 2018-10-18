Cubot uncovers the world’s 1st sports smartphone: Cubot Quest

Cubot is attending the Hong Kong Electronics Fair together with many other Chinese manufacturers and to make a strong entrance, they introduced what they claim to be the world’s 1st sports smartphone, Cubot Quest. It is a rugged device with some impressive specs that could make it a best-seller in this market segment if it is priced correctly.

The Quest is the first member of Cubot’s Move Series which aims at providing the best mobile companions for athlmodern-dayodern day explorers, especially in challenging conditions. As their CEO Richard Meng said when talking about the logic behind the Move Series, “Exercise can make people optimistic, positive and younger. In recent years, more and more people have joined the ranks of sports and fitness, and health and sports have gradually become mainstream lifestyle attitudes”.

While the development team was developing the device, three important traits of athletes were their inspiration: resistance, performance, and endurance. That’s why the Quest is built with rugged materials, corner buffers and comes with Gorilla Glass 6. And not only is the Quest shock-proof, it’s water-resistant too as it features IP68 certifaction. So, if you love to ride the waves or just found yourself caught in the rain, the Quest’s got your back.

Besides protection, a modern device must come with good performance to make a difference and the newcomer checks that box too with its 4GB/64GB memory combination. What’s more, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie, the latest and greatest of all of Google’s creations. The display is a 5.5″ HD+ 18:9 one which isn’t what someone would expect (FHD) but does the job while being less power hungry. Which leads to the last main spec, the battery. It is a 3900mAh one which is marginally above average but Android 9.0 in conjunction with the display should make it last a day easily.

The Cubot Quest aims to become more than just a smartphone. It wants to become a sports phone and time will tell if it manages to reach that target as it is heading for global availability in Q1 2019. Learn more about Cubot on their official website.