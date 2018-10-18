Ulefone reveals new products on the HK Electronics Fair

The Global Sources Electronic Show that’s being held in Hong Kong is an important event for many tech fans around the world as it hosts some of the most important products from Chinese manufacturers. Ulefone is, of course, attending the show revealing some of its future models. So, two new products are on show, the Ulefone T2 and the next-gen Armor device, the Armor 6.

Ulefone Armor 6 is a new generation notch screen rugged phone. As always, it comes with IP68 certification that brings protection from water, dust, and accidental drops. Following the industry trend, it sports a 6.2″ FHD+ display, a 21MP/13MP dual rear camera with dual flash, and a 16MP selfie shooter. It will be powered by the Helio P60 SoC accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Lastly, the battery will measure at 4900mAh big battery and Freeme Android-based OS will take care of the rest.

The second new entry is the Ulefone T2, a dual glass 6.7″ device. The massive Sharp display comes with a FHD+ resolution and -what else- a notch. The same SoC/memory combo as in Armor 6 is available here too, as is the camera combination both in front and back. The battery on the T2 is a 4200mAh one and supports wireless charging while there is also support for NFC. A gradient color version will be available.

For more details and to see the real deal up close, you can visit the show in Hong Kong. More info about Ulefone can be found on their official website.