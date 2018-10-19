Chuwi Hi9 Plus is among the best Android tablets under $200

The Hong Kong Exhibition started yesterday with Chuwi wasting no time at all as they’ve already announced the new batch of products that will be part of their portfolio. Included in the announcements was their much-awaited new tablet, Hi9 Plus, an Android tablet with stylus and keyboard. And it has already gone live on their Facebook page too.

Chuwi Hi9 Plus

As for its price tag, the Chinese manufacturer had a surprise for its fans as in order to celebrate the Singles’ Day on November 11th, the pre-sale activity of the Hi9 Plus will launch on October 20th on Aliexpress along with many more models that will come with up to 33% off discount. Some of Chuwi’s best selling tablets and laptops will be available like the Hi9 Air, an Android tablet with long battery life, as well as new arrivals like the Hi9 Plus. Below, you can see the main specs of the tablet. For more detailed information, visit www.chuwi.com.

Chuwi Hi9 Plus

Model CHUWI Hi9 Plus
CPU Mediatek Helio X27 Processor
GPU Mali-T880 MP4
RAM 4GB
ROM 64GB, plus 128GB expansion
Screen 10.8inch 2560*1660 2.5k Resolution
Battery 7000mAh
Network 4G LTE
OS Android Oreo
Bluetooth 4.1
Stylus 1024-level Pressure Sensitivity
Keyboard Docking Keyboard
Price $199
Release date 20th, October
Release Channel Aliexpress

