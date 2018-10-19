Chuwi Hi9 Plus is among the best Android tablets under $200

The Hong Kong Exhibition started yesterday with Chuwi wasting no time at all as they’ve already announced the new batch of products that will be part of their portfolio. Included in the announcements was their much-awaited new tablet, Hi9 Plus, an Android tablet with stylus and keyboard. And it has already gone live on their Facebook page too.

As for its price tag, the Chinese manufacturer had a surprise for its fans as in order to celebrate the Singles’ Day on November 11th, the pre-sale activity of the Hi9 Plus will launch on October 20th on Aliexpress along with many more models that will come with up to 33% off discount. Some of Chuwi’s best selling tablets and laptops will be available like the Hi9 Air, an Android tablet with long battery life, as well as new arrivals like the Hi9 Plus. Below, you can see the main specs of the tablet. For more detailed information, visit www.chuwi.com.