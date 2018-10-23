OnePlus 6T listed by German Retailer with a €579 price tag for the 8GB RAM+128GB model

It is less than a week before BBK-owned subsidiary OnePlus officially launches the OnePlus 6T. As expected, there have been several leaks surrounding the device and more are still coming out. The flagship smartphone has now shown up on the website of a German online retailing giant, OTTO. Unfortunately, the listing has been taken down but the link confirms that the OP6T was truly listed.

The listing basically confirms the presence of a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The display is slightly bigger than that of the OnePlus 6 and has a resolution of 2340p x 1080p and a pixel density of 402ppi. TheThe listing also reaffirms the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop notch which houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OP6T will also feature an upgraded dual-camera setup at the comprised of a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary one. The camera equally comes with support for a variety of photography features including HDR Image and a new Night Mode for improved low-light shots. The camera sample shot by the dual cameras under low light condition was shared by OnePlus’ CEO recently and it was awesome.

In addition, the OnePlus 6T is listed with a Snapdragon 845 chipset which isn’t a surprise since that is the latest chipset around. The processor will team up with 8GB of RAM and the device will have 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus is also likely to release a model with 6GB of RAM and a higher storage variant. The listing also reveals a 3,700mAh battery on board as well as Android 9.0 Pie OS out of the box. The device will be available in Midnight Balck and Black colours. As for the price, the device comes with a price of €579 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. This is €10 higher than the equivalent OP6 variant.

