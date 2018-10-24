Save even more on Chuwi’s Aliexpress promotion

Chuwi is running its annual promotion on Aliexpress during which you can get up to 33% off from October 10th to November 10th. So, for a whole month, you can you can grab Chuwi products at a discounted price. What’s more, from October 28th, you can save even more by grabbing selected coupons provided by Aliexpress to save even more and even get an extra $15 off coupon during your final payment.

What is different from other promotions, is the fact that you can pay a 10% deposit for products participating in the pre-order and get them at an even lower price than the November 11th deal. These products include Chuwi Hi9 Plus, the latest Android tablet from the Chinese manufacturer, that will be sold for $172.28 – 206.73 on November 11th if you pay a $19.14 – 22.97 deposit.

The rest of the pact includes 3 more tablets and a laptop. We are talking about the Hi9 Pro that you can get for just $141.99 if you deposit $14.20, the LapBook SE for $239.28 – 272.78 (depending on the configuration) if you make a deposit of $23.93 – 27.28, the Chuwi Hi8 SE for $104.20 if you make a deposit of $10.42, and the Chuwi HiPad for $141.99 by making a deposit of $14.20. Below, you can see the full specs of all 5 star-products of the promotion.