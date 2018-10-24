UMIDIGI A3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Which budget smartphone is better? (video)

Entry-level smartphones are becoming more powerful every year and choosing one for your daily driver means you have an excellent device for everyday use. The UMIDIGI A3 series is the company’s attempt to disrupt this market segment that is dominated by Xiaomi and its Redmi Series. The latest Redmi 6A is this year’s budget phone for Xiaomi, so let’s check out how they compare.

Design

Unlike Redmi 6A that is basically made of plastic, the A3 shining like a flagship with its double-sided 2.5D Curved glass and metal frame. Also, the A3 comes with a bottom firing speaker instead of the back-placed speaker of the 6A that gets covered when it lies on the table. Besides that, both support dual SIM together with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Display

The display on both is similar as it features an 18:9 aspect ratio. But the A3 sports an in-cell display that allows for clearer images and text compared to the 6A. What’s more, the in-cell technology reduces the thickness of the panel and makes space for a larger battery (3300mAh vs 3000mAh).

Performance and Camera

When it comes to performance, the Redmi 6A has a slight advantage over the A3 thanks to the Helio A22 SoC. The UMIDIGI A3 hosts the 4-core MT6739 SoC but the differences are hardly noticeable.

As for the optics, the Xiaomi budget king comes with a single 13MP f/2.2 rear camera while the UMIDIGI A3 adopts a modern dual camera combination with 12MP/5MP sensors, f/2.0 aperture, and 1.25μm pixels. On paper, the UMIDIGI A3 should have a better low-light performance and richer colors.

Security and Price

Both phones support the latest trend, face unlock. But UMIDIGI A3 also features a fingerprint sensor on the back for added security. So, the winner in this field is definitely UMIDIGI’s proposal. But where the A3 really shines is the price tag. Starting at just $79.99 with superior to the Redmi 6A features in most cases, it beats its opponent easily by $20. And from October 20th, the presale for the A3 will kick off with a snap-up price of $75.99! To get it at that price, just pay a deposit of $7.6 from October 20th to November 10th and then pay the rest amount to complete the order on November 11th -12th.

Which model do you prefer, UMIDIGI A3 or Redmi 6A? Tell us your opinion in the comments down below.