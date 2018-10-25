Meizu V8 and V8 pro launching internationally as M8 and M8 lite

Meizu is readying for the launch of Meizu M8 and M8 lite today at an online event at 19:30 (Beijing Time). Just before the launch, Meizu has updated its website, where Meizu M8 and M8 Lite has been listed. Both the devices carry the same specs as that of recently launched Meizu V8 and V8 Pro. Even though their design, specs and other features are identical, Meizu is just changing the name for an international audience.

Interestingly, Meizu forgot to change the URL of the page as it states the same old name of both the devices.

Meizu M8 Lite Specs

In a quick overview, Meizu is set to announce two new smartphones, Meizu M8 and M8 Lite which are same devices of V8 Pro and V8 under the sticker. The standard Meizu M8 carries 5.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Further, it will host a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual coloured flash. Users can get a 3GB+32GB variant which can be expanded to 128GB using microSD card. Meizu has added a fingerprint sensor, polycarbonate body, headphone jack, and micro USB. Further, Meizi M8 hosts Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and GPS.

It is available in two colors i.e. black, and white.

Meizu M8 Specs

Similarly, with minor changes, Meizu M8 carries a dual shooter of 12 megapixel+ 5 megapixel sensor on the rear side. It supports both face and fingerprint unlocking and is available in 4GB+64GB of internal storage. It also carries the round-edged 5.7-inch of HD+ full-screen display having an aspect ratio of 18:9. Its display supports 450 nits of brightness with 83% NTSC colour gamut for better colours.

Meizu has added all metal body which weighs around 159 gms and measures 72.7mm x 147.5mm x 8.1mm. Meizu M8 is powered by an MT6762 processor having the maximum clocking speed of 2.0 GHz.

In sensors, it is built with an Ambient light sensor, infrared proximity sensor, gyroscope, Touch sensor, and digital compass. It is available in two different colours of black and soft gold.

Let’s wait for the formal announcement at 19:30 (Beijing time) via an online launch event.

