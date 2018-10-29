Elephone Store in Rabat, Morocco, opens its gates today

Following its continuously rising course over the last 2 years, the official entrance of Elephone to the African market is accompanied by the opening of Elephone Store in Rabat, Morocco. In a big event organized by the Chinese manufacturer, the flagship U Series, as well as the A4 Series, will be the first to become available in the African continent. The store will open the gates to the public today!

The guest list was quite impressive as present were the Chinese Ambassador in Morocco, Mr. Xinyuan Zhou, local and overseas media like Pplware, Bassam etc, the famous singer Simone Says, and Elephone’s image spokesperson Leila Gouchi among others. During the event, the TV advertisement with the famous local artist Leila Gouchi was first released.

Also present was Elephone’s CEO Mr. Ji together with the local partner Mr. Said and gave a speech about the company’s history as well as the collaboration with global partners. What’s more, he revealed his future plans so that the company can continue to expand and become bigger in the African market with even more stores coming in the future. Below you can see the photostory of the event.