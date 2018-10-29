Ulefone announces the Power 5S with 13K battery and 4 cameras (video)

Ulefone’s big battery series, Power, is one of the most popular for the company since many users prefer it over other similar choices mainly due to the gigantic battery. So, it is time for a refresh to the series and the Chinese manufacturer announced the upgraded Ulefone Power 5S, only a few months after its predecessor hit the market. The Power 5S packs the same 13K mAh battery with the only difference being the RAM amount. The 5S sports 4GB instead of the 6GB in the previous model. This seems like a downgrade but the performance hit should be minor -if any- while the price drops to just $199.99 during preorder that begins today on Aliexpress.

So, to sum up, the specs of Ulefone Power 5S include a 6″ FHD+ incell 18:9 display covered with Gorilla Glass 4, the MTK6763 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, ROM. Dual rear camera with a 21MP Sony IMX230 sensor plus 5MP secondary one, dual front 13MP/5MP shooter, fingerprint and face unlock, 10W wireless charging, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The full details can be found here.

Ulefone Power 5S specs

6″ FullHD+ incell 18:9

Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Media Tek MTK6763 SoC

4GB/64GB memory

21MP/5MP Rear Camera

13MP/5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint ID/Face Unlock

10W Wireless Charge

Android 8.1 Oreo

Besides the new model, another promotion is running on Aliexpress where you can find the Armor 5 for $250, Armor 3 for $270, and Armor 3T for $320. You can check out the deals here and find more details on Ulefone’s official website.