Poptel P8 is the world’s most affordable IP68 rugged smartphone with Face Unlock (video)

The trend-setting company, Apple, announced its latest trio of devices. Having moved away from small display phones, Apple released the 5.8″ iPhone XS, the 6.1″ iPhone XR, and the 6.5″ XS Max. Displays are becoming bigger and bigger because that’s what the users ask for apparently, but there are users that still prefer smaller displays. So it is nice to see smaller manufacturers offering choices like the Poptel P8 that not only is it IP68 certified and rugged, but also comes with a 5″ display to please this user segment. It can be considered a niche device!

The past 2 months, Poptel has launched two rugged smartphones, the P9000 Max and P10. And now they are ready to launch the compact P8 as well as the flagship Poptel P60 with the former featuring a super-loud speaker at 106dB and the world’s lowest price as it now priced at just $59.99 on Aliexpress with free shipping and instant shipment. The original price is $119.99 so you get $60 off for IP68 waterproof and 106dB Loudest Speaker, NFC, Fingerprint sensor and 3750mAh battery.

The sale will last until November 4 and the starting price is $99.99 but at 3PM (GMT+8) each day, everyone has the chance to buy it at $59.99 directly. First come, first served. The price will rise to its original level after November 15th.

Poptel P8 main specs