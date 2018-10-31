Alldocube KNote X: 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop with 8GB RAM and backlit keyboard

This year, almost all Chinese tablet manufacturers focused mainly on Android tablets. The same goes for Alldocube that released the Alldocube X featuring a 10.5″ Super AMOLED display that instantly became a hit as the best budget media tablet, as well as the M5 and its sibling, M5S. The former comes with a 2560×1600 10.1″ LCD display and Helio X20 with 4GB of RAM while the latter comes with a FHD display and 3GB of RAM. So, after they took care of the Android segment, now they are ready to release a Windows 2-in-1 tablet, Alldocube KNote X.

The KNote X comes loaded with Intel Gemini Lake N4100 CPU and also packs 8GB of RAM together with 128GB SSD (with up to 128GB microSD expansion) in an unusual combination rarely seen in such devices. The display moves away from the standard 10.1″ that we see a lot on such machines and measures at 13.3″ with a resolution of 2560*1440. It uses Magic color Panel which can greatly boost the color grading and showcase more rich and vivid colors. One more advantage of this display is the full lamination technology used to eliminate the spare air ensuring what you see is exactly what it aims to deliver, with minimal reflectivity, just like their tagline on the website, “Less is more” and “See every detail”.

As we’ve already said, it is a 2-in-1 device and you can choose to hook it up with a keyboard to turn it into a laptop when in need while the adjustable kickstand will satisfy more demanding needs. Bear in mind that the keyboard is backlit, so typing at night is just as comfortable as in daytime. Lastly, in terms of the connectivity, it comes with a full-featured Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MicroSD card slot. For more information on the pricing and official release, stay tuned or keep an eye on their website.