Cubot A5: A smartphone that returns to basics

In an overwhelming news stream that is bombarding readers with all the trending features of today’s smartphones, the “notch”, “waterdrop”, and “18:9” terms are found in every single article. However, there are still some models that come with traditional 16:9 displays like the recently released Cubot A5. Its screen is actually a traditional 16:9 format and the front fingerprint reader is a nostalgic note.

Besides the traditional design, the A5 comes equipped with a 5.5″ FHD LCD IPS display and is powered by the octa-core MT6753 accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The rear camera hosts a 13MP Samsung 3L8 sensor with PDAF and dual LED flash while the front shooter sports a wide-angle 8MP Sony IMX219. The battery is average at 3000mAh.

The rest of the specs include all the usual suspects like a gyroscope, USB Type-C, OTG support, and will be available in both Blue and Gold versions. The Cubot A5 is expected to hit the market in November. Find out more about it on the product page here.