The Rouyu FlexiPai is the world’s first foldable phone and it starts at ¥8999 (~$1290)

A Chinese manufacturer you have probably never heard of has beaten the smartphone giants in the race to release the first phone with a foldable display. Rouyu Technology, today, released the FlexPai, the first foldable phone with a flexible display.

The FlexPai isn’t just the first mobile device with a foldable and flexible display but also the first mobile phone to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8150 a.k.a. Snapdragon 855.

The FlexPai has a 7.8-inch high-definition display and is said to have a thickness of just 7.6mm. The exact resolution is not stated and we have no info specifying if the display is LCD or AMOLED.

The device comes in three configurations – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 8GB+512GB. It also has dual rear cameras – a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 20MP telephoto lens. The camera is on the left side when the device is laid out flat.

Rouyu Technolgy also says the device supports a proprietary fast-charging technology called Ro-Charge that can charge the device from 0 to 80% in 1 hour. Ro-Charge is said to be 40% faster and has an efficiency rating of 94% and also has 3-layers of protection. However, they didn’t state the battery capacity of the FlexiPai.

The FlexiPai isn’t a refined device and from a video shared on Twitter by the leaker @UniverseIce, one can see it isn’t a device that can fit into your pocket even when folded which sort of defeats the whole point. Like UniverseIce said in the caption, this is just a company trying to get known as the first to release a foldable phone with a flexible display.

The FlexiPai isn’t cheap though. The 6GB RAM version is priced at ¥8999 (~$1290), the 8GB + 256GB model will sell for ¥9998 (~$1434), and the 8GB + 512GB version jumps to ¥12999 (~$1864). There will be a flash sale tomorrow at 10:01 AM local time.

