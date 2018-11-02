Elephone P8: Get it for just $139.99 on Coolicool

Although models more than 6-7 months old are usually considered as “old news” for the tech industry and users, most of the times they are pretty capable and have nothing to envy from newer models. As a matter of fact, being more time on the market allows the company to improve software bugs and performance.

The Elephone P8 was released by the company last year and it immediately became a hit on tech media as it sported 6GB of RAM that, back then, was rare among smartphones. Although almost a year has passed since then, it still can be considered as a mid-range flagship with decent specs and good price. And it now sells for just $139.99 on Coolicool!

Voted among the Top 10 budget phones on some tech sites, the P8 offers decent performance even if the Helio P25 is a bit old news now. Still, it can be considered a powerful mid-range SoC and together with the 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM it offers fluid and smooth performance. In addition, the P8 hosts a big 21MP sensor on the back which may not be the best camera in the world but gets the job done satisfactorily. The same goes for the 16MP front camera. The 5.5″ FHD JDI display offers a wide NTSC color gamut of up to 95% and the battery capacity is above average at 3600mAh.